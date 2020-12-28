Cape Town — South Africa is once again at Alert Level 3 due to a surge in confirmed cases of Covid-19.

This means restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcohol – a regulation that previously caused major controversy. South Africans were also called on to avoid closed spaces, crowded places and close contact with others.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to South Africans in a national address after a meeting on December 27 of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and special sessions today of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

Other key regulations:

Wearing a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth is again mandatory when in public

Extended curfew – from 9pm to 6am

New hotspots were declared in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Western Cape and North West.