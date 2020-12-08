Yester-Garrido became one of America’s most wanted in the 1980s. He was believed to have fled to South Africa around 1997 and allegedly resumed drug trafficking here. Now, decades later, the law has caught up with him.

A Cuban drug lord who apparently used to work with Colombian cartel kingpin Pablo Escobar, and who was based in South Africa for roughly two decades, has been sentenced to five years in jail in the US.

The US previously alleged that Nelson Yester-Garrido was involved with high-level cocaine dealing from the 1980s until 1997 when he fled to South Africa and from where he resumed his drug-dealing operations.

So, it seems, even though he was never convicted of cocaine-related charges, he got off lightly when he was accused of crimes stretching back four decades.

At the end of November Daily Maverick 168 reported on Yester-Garrido’s prolific life of crime – some alleged, some admitted to – that involved South Africa.

Escobar man’s ‘Narcos’-styled life: How a Cuban drug lord ran a global cartel from the safe haven of South Africa

But he was jailed on Friday for a marijuana-related debt collection in the US, which he was allegedly helping to orchestrate from…