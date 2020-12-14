Zambia national football team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is in trouble with South African authorities for reportedly touching a lady’s buttocks in public without her permission.

The former Orlando Pirates (South Africa) and Uganda national team coach was arrested by law enforcers and appeared in court on Friday over the incident.

He was in South Africa to scout at an age group football tournament.

“Milutin Sredojevic (51) appeared at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on sexual assault charges earlier today,” read a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority.

“It is alleged on Monday, December 7, during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth, a 39-year old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee.”

“He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts. It is alleged the lady complained to her boss, who in turn warned Sredojevic not to do it again.”

“Later on that day, the lady went to deliver coffee again at the same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks.”

He has been granted a R10,000 (about Sh70,000) bail and his next court appearance will be on Febraury 2021.