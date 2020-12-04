By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Richard Ozobu, has enjoined Igbo people to collapse all political parties existing in the South East zone and join the ruling APC en masse.

Ozobu, who stated this in an interview with Saturday Vanguard, explained that the South-East zone has benefitted nothing from the PDP despite sustaining the party in power for 16 years.

He added that the South-East had gained from the 5 years of the APC through improved infrastructure and need to rejoin the party at the centre to attract more development to the area.

According to him, Governor Mala Buni must be saluted for his foresight. He said Governor Dave Umahi has abandoned PDP, and many other leaders are also on their way to the APC.

“The South East zone should collapse all party structures in the zone and join the APC en masse. The South East zone needs to sit up and join the mainstream.

“I have said before and I’m saying it again, lets collapse all party structures in Igbo land into APC. With the present situation of things, APC will benefit the South East; we stand to lose if we fail to take advantage of the realignment pioneered by Governor Dave Umahi.

“We had our sons and daughters occupying top positions under the PDP government, nothing was done; our roads were impassable.

“Now, you can see that the same roads are being done under APC. We need to act fast. The Ebonyi Governor has reawakened the consciousness on the urgent need for realignment in South East politics.

“Politics is a game of number, and we need to realign properly to get what we want. We must realign to make the South East stronger.

“PDP derailed a long time; they lost all opportunities to bring Nigeria on the part of development. PDP underdeveloped the South East despite the huge support it got from the area.

“The people of the South East did not fare well under the PDP, so why will they stick to PDP? It will be a great disservice to Ndigbo and Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria