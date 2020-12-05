News From Africa

Southern Africa: High Court Judge Stays Journalist Chin’ono’s Trial

High Court judge Justice Happious Zhou on 4 December 2020 stayed proceedings of the trial of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono which was set to commence on 7 December 2020 on charges of inciting violence pending the determination of his review application.

The trial which had been set for 7, 8 and 9 December 2020 will therefore not proceed as scheduled following Justice Zhou’s order after hearing an urgent chamber application filed by his lawyers.

The judge also directed the Registrar of the High Court to set down for hearing of arguments on the review application on 15 December 2020.

Chin’ono is on bail on charges of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

