The South-West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nullified the suspension of five members of the party in Ondo State.

The committee said their suspension did not follow the procedures of the party.

PREMIUM TIMES on December 22 reported that the PDP in Ondo State suspended the members for alleged anti-party activities.

The affected members are Oyedele Ibini, Lad Ojomo, Ayo Fadaka, Rasheed Elegbeleye and Ebenezer Alabi.

They were in a delegation that visited former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, to solicit support for Eddy Olafeso, who aspires to become the South-west zonal vice chairman of the party.

But the spokesperson of the zonal caretaker committee, Lere Olayinka, in a statement sent to journalists on Wednesday said the suspension has been reversed.

The party enjoined members to allow the Bukola Saraki-led National Reconciliation Committee to “look into all grievances and assuage same among members.”

“Consequent upon the above, the Committee diligently considered their appeals severally, and relying on Section 57(6), which states that ‘any decision taken against a member who has not been informed of the charges against him or has not been given any opportunity of defending himself, shall be null and void.

Seyi Makinde

[PHOTO CREDIT: @seyiamakinde]

“It was confirmed that they were arbitrarily suspended by the SWC without any preliminary hearing as demanded by the Constitution. Therefore, this action falls short of procedures as laid down by the party’s Constitution.

“In exercising its powers as stated in Section 61(2), the Zonal Caretaker Committee has therefore set aside their purported suspension from the party forthwith,” the statement read.

The PDP in the Southwest is divided along the support lines of Mr Fayose and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

During the controversial visit by the party members, Mr Fayose described Mr Makinde as a ‘baby-governor’ and accused him of creating problems in the party.