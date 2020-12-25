The six Southwest states in Nigeria (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo) have begun moves to establish the South West Development Commission.

The aim of the commission, according to Rotimi Akeredolu, the chairperson of the South West governors forum, while receiving the memorandum for the establishment on Thursday, is to develop the commercial and industrial potential of the South-west.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the committee working on the establishment consists of the attorney-generals and one other nominated person from each of the six states in the region.

Although our correspondent was not present at the submission of the memorandum in Akure on Thursday, other newspapers present reported it.

The memorandum was presented to Mr Akeredolu by the Chairperson of the Technical Committee, Charles Akinola, who is the Chief of Staff to Osun Governor.

Mr Akinola said the joint memorandum submitted to Mr Akeredolu had been adopted by all the technical committee members as the outcome of this committee’s deliberation for future consideration of Governors.

He said the commission would receive and manage funds from allocation of the federation for the agricultural and industrial development of the South-west and any other related educational backwardness as well as security and development challenges and other connected matters.

In his reaction, Mr Akeredolu said the six governors would meet to discuss the headquarters of the commission.

He also noted that the memorandum would be transmitted to the National Assembly to help work on the South West Development Commission bill.