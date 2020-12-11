Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected a request by the prosecution to shield witnesses in the trial of politician and promoter of the online platform, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore and an associate, Olawale Bakare.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, in a ruling on Friday, held that the lawyer to the prosecution, Bagudu Sani, who made the request in an application, failed to show the court, by way of evidence, how the defendants constituted a threat to the prosecution’s witnesses to warrant the need to shield them from public view.

Justice Ojukwu noted that although the prosecution claimed that its witnesses have expressed fear that members of the #RevolutionNow could attack them, it (the prosecution) did not provide any evidence to prove that members of the group had attacked anyone in the past.

She agreed to reduce the number of people in court during subsequent proceedings, saying only accredited press, parties and lawyers involved in the case would be allowed in court and that the coronavirus social distancing protocols would be observed.

Sowore and Bakare are being prosecuted by the Federal Government on an amended charge of treasonable felony.

Earlier, Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana continued his cross-examination of the first prosecution witness (PW1), Rasheed Olawale, an operative of the Department of State Service (DSS), who admitted that the #RevolutionNow protests organised by Sowore, and in respect of which he was arrested, did not turn violent.

Falana had asked the witness if he knew whether anybody engaged in violence during RevolutionNow, to which he said “to my knowledge, nobody engaged in violence as of that time.

On whether there was revolution on August 5, 2019 the day the protest held across the country, the witness said no.

On whether the first defendant (Sowore) participated in the protests, the witness said no, because he (Sowore) was held in the DSS custody on the day of the protests.

He, however, said that intelligent report revealed that Sowore made a statement that there would be a revolution on August 5, 2019.

The witness acknowledged that on August 5, 2019 there were protests in parts of the country.

When asked if he was aware that President Muhammadu Buhari had called for revolution in Nigeria in 2011 and led the overthrow of the Shehu Shagari administration in 1983, the witness said: “I’m not aware. I was a teenager then.”

On what his age was, the witness said he is 42, but learnt in his History class in secondary school that Shagari’s government was sacked.

When told the Buhari was never charged with treason or treasonable felony over his complicity in the removal of the Shagari government, the witness said he could not recall.

The witness also said, although he was aware that some people were arrested in Lagos and other states in respect of the #RevolutionNow protests, he did not know that they have been discharged an acquitted and N1million damages awarded in their favour by Justice Maureen Onyetenu of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The witness added that he was not aware that the two telephones seized from Sowore by his office had not been returned to him.

Olawale said he was a member of the team that arrested Sowore on August 3, 2019 at the midnight at Montana Hotel, Lagos.

He said his team could not arrest Sowore in the day time because he was not stable in a particular place. He denied that Sowore was tortured and that another person was arrested with him.

The witnesses said he know if Sowore’s lawyer should have been contacted before his arrest, but that after his arrest, he was handed over to appropriate authority at the DSS Command in Lagos.

Olawale said he got to know later that he was moved to Abuja the next day.

At the conclusion of cross-examination by Falana, lawyer to Bakere (the 2nd defendant), R. O. Adakole took over.

Adakole, who held the brief of Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN, asked Olawale if he was also part of the team that arrested his client, to which the witness said no.

At the conclusion of the cross-examination by Adakole, Justice Ojukwu adjourned till January 25, 2021 for the continuation of trial.