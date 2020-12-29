Spain’s health ministry has announced it will set up a registry of people who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus and share it with other European Union nations.

Salvador Illa, the health minister, said the list would not be made accessible to the public or to employers.

Spain, one of the countries in Europe worst affected by the virus, is currently rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which was approved for EU member states last week.

According to a recent poll, the number of Spanish citizens who have said they will not take the vaccine has fallen to 28% from 47% in November.

In an interview with La Sexta television on Monday, 28 December, Mr Illa emphasised that vaccination would not be mandatory.

“What will be done is a registry, which will be shared with our European partners of those people who have been offered it and have simply rejected it, he said.

“It is not a document which will be made public and it will be done with the utmost respect for data protection.

He said the way to defeat the virus was to get all vaccinated.

Mr Illa also added that people will be contacted by regional authorities when it was their turn to be inoculated.

“People who decide not to get vaccinated, which we think is a mistake, are within their rights, he said.

“We are going to try to solve people’s doubts because getting vaccinated saves lives, it is the way out of this pandemic.

The number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Spain rose above the 50,000 marks on Monday, the country has registered more than 1.8 million infections during the pandemic.

