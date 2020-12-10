Spider-Man Sees The Return Of Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, And Alfred Molina

The Spider-Man 3 will see past Spider-man cast members returning for the new movie: Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, Kirsten Dunst as MJ, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy are also undergoing negotiations to return to the film franchise. It follows reports months ago that Garfield and Maguire would be joining the movie.

According to The Mirror, Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Otto Octavius from 2004’s Spider-Man 2 in the new film.

Also, it was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx would be returning as Electro/Max Dillon after last being seen in the role in the 2014 film The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opposite Andrew Garfield’s incarnation of Spider-Man/Peter Parker.

It would appear that the film is set to mirror the multiverse-spanning animated adventure Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which featured multiple parallel versions of the character from different universes.

It has also been reported that Murphy’s Multiverse that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as blind superhero Daredevil/Matt Murdoch from the Netflix MCU series Daredevil in the film.

Returning alongside Holland are supporting cast members Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May Parker, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson.

It has also been confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his MCU role as Doctor Strange in the film, with the character already confirmed to feature in his own solo sequel Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

The untitled Spider-Man sequel is set for release in cinemas on December 17, 2021.