Spotify Reveals 2020’s Most Streamed Songs

Music streaming platform Spotify has revealed which artists have gathered the most streams throughout 2020.

This development is part of its annual year-end Spotify Wrapped option, where viewers will be able to access personalised statistics for their listening habits.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist of the year globally, with more than 8.3 billion streams.

In second place is Canadian hip hop star Drake, who also tops the charts in the UK.

J Balvin sits behind Drake in third place, followed by the late Juice WRLD and “Blinding Lights” singer The Weeknd.

“Blinding Lights” is also the most-streamed song of the year, both in the UK and globally, amassing nearly 1.6 billion listens.

As well as topping the overall streams chart, Bad Bunny also holds the position of most-streamed album globally, with YHLQMDLG getting over 3.3 billion streams.

The Weeknd’s After Hours and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding follow in second and third place.

Harry Styles’ Fine Line and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia took fourth and fifth place respectively.

Spotify said the most popular genre of 2020 was pop music – reflecting a rise in happier, uptempo music during the pandemic.

Spotify also revealed its most listened-to podcast series.

Topping the list, both globally and in the UK, is The Joe Rogan Experience, the series acquired by Spotify earlier this year in a deal reportedly worth $100m (£88m).

TED Talks Daily and The Daily follow behind in the global rankings.

On Apple podcasts, the most popular show of 2020 was BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, with Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast, also a Radio 4 production, the most listened-to newcomer.

Again,Billie Eilish is Spotify’s most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row, followed by Swift and Ariana Grande in the second and third spots. Coming in as the fourth and fifth most-streamed female artists are Lipa and Halsey.