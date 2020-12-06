Son Heung-min and Harry Kane fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday after Jamie Vardy struck in the final minute to lift Leicester to third in the table.

Jose Mourinho’s men beat faltering Arsenal 2-0 in front of 2,000 vocal fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to leapfrog Chelsea.

Earlier, Leicester beat rock-bottom Sheffield United 2-1 while Crystal Palace hammered struggling West Brom 5-1.

Spurs took the lead in the north London derby in the 13th minute with a Son wonder goal. The South Korean was set free down the left by Kane, cut inside and curled a brilliant 25-yard effort into the top corner.

The home side doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time as they took apart their local rivals on the break.

Giovani Lo Celso played in Son, who returned the earlier favour to tee up Kane to smash in from close range.

Son and Kane have now combined for 31 Premier League goals, the second most of any pair after Chelsea’s Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36).

Tottenham who have not lost a league match since the opening day of the season, now have 24 points after 11 matches, two clear of Chelsea and three in front of Leicester and Liverpool.

Liverpool will also welcome back supporters to Anfield when they host Wolves later on Sunday for the first time since the Reds ended a 30-year wait to win a top-flight title.

– Vardy strikes –



Leicester ended a four-game winless run in all competitions at an empty Bramall Lane to push the Blades closer to a return to the Championship.

Clubs in tier-three areas of England, with tougher coronavirus restrictions, still have to play behind closed doors, while tier-two zones such as London and Liverpool can have crowds of up to 2,000.

Sheffield United have just one point from 11 games and were punished for a lack of ruthlessness as John Egan let Vardy run through rather than bringing down the striker outside the box and taking a red card, before the former England international kept his cool to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

The late winner was just reward for Leicester’s domination of the game. They hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Vardy and James Maddison.

But it was Ayoze Perez who put Brendan Rodgers’s men in front when he pounced on Marc Albrighton’s deflected shot.

However, Chris Wilder’s men hit back immediately for only their fifth league goal of the season when Oli McBurnie showed good strength to head home from a corner.

The hosts then held out more comfortably in the second period until they lost possession inside their own half and Maddison picked out a perfect pass to release Vardy for the winner.

In the first match of the day, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke both scored twice as Crystal Palace made West Brom pay for Matheus Pereira’s first-half red card in a 5-1 rout at the Hawthorns.

The Eagles had struggled for goals in recent weeks, but with Zaha restored after missing defeats to Burnley and Newcastle due to coronavirus, Palace were a team transformed as they moved to 11th in the table.

