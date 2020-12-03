The Disaster Management Centre (DMC), Deputy Director, Pradeep Kodippili, in Sri Lanka said on Thursday that no critical damage was caused by Cyclone Burevi.

Cyclone Burevi made a landfall in the eastern state on Wednesday but heavy rains were recorded in several areas, Mr Kodippili said.

Mr Kodippili told the media that the cyclonic storm, by Thursday noon, was moving away from the island country and some 100 houses had been partially damaged by Burevi.

He said rescuers were assisting families affected by the rains and were preparing for possible floods.

However, no severe damage has been reported from any areas which had been hit by the cyclone.

All fishermen and naval forces were informed not to go into the sea until further notice.

Also, the Meteorology Department said that due to the impact of the cyclone, above 1-meter high tides were likely to inundate low lying coastal areas extending from Pooneryn to Puttalam in the east.

The DMC on Wednesday said that more than 75,000 people along the eastern coast had been evacuated ahead of the cyclone.

