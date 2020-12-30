Nigeria’s secret police known as the State Security Service (SSS) on Wednesday, arrested a journalist with an independent broadcast station, Television Continental (TVC) in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered the journalist, Bukola Samuel-Wemimo, the anchor of Fireworks, a political programme on TVC, was detained unlawfully at the agency’s Magodo office in Lagos

Narrating her ordeals on Twitter, Mrs Samuel-Wemimo said it was the practice of the SSS operatives in the axis to intimidate commuters during gridlock.

“I am being detained unlawfully here by the @StateDeptDSS on CMD road Magodo for doing no wrong. It is the practice of the DSS to stop traffic when it builds up to their office from the center for management and development. My driver crossed unknowingly, we explained to them that it was unintended.”

“I even told them that it happened to me before when I drove myself and I parked immediately apologizing. But obviously they don’t like outspoken Nigerians. By stopping traffic in front of their office beside cmd road, @StateDeptDSS contributes to the Gridlock.”

She explained that while it is good that the secret police are securing their area, they are causing more harms to drivers.

“If the intention is to secure their area, it is good, but the collective safety of drivers is also important. The first DSS official had actually let us go, but another farther off who wants to prove tough has detained us. I will not be intimidated.”

Mrs Samuel-Wemimo said as soon as she started tweeting about the irregularities of the operatives, she was released.

“As soon as I started tweeting the overzealous officials went into their office. They thought I would come begging. I refuse to be intimidated @dss_nigeria stopping traffic during gridlock in front of your office doesn’t make sense. Newcomers to the route will inevitably skip it. And it is also not a safe approach to security. ”

“I have been released. I refuse to be intimidated. Thank you everyone. I have been released. Happy new year!”, she wrote.

The spokesperson of the SSS, Peter Afunaya, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages asking if the force is aware of alleged bullying by its operatives in Mogodo area.

The SSS is notorious for the abuse of fundamental human rights. It also has a penchant for disobeying court orders.

The SSS is headed by a Director-General who is chosen by the president and reports directly to him.

Mr Buhari hardly condemns the illegal activities of the operatives and his appointees have repeatedly defended the crass disobedience for human rights and court orders by the secret police.