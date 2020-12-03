An attorney for a St. Paul police officer who shot and wounded a Black man who emerged naked from a dumpster says the officer was trying to protect his fellow officers and himself, abcNew reports.

Anthony Dean’s lawyer, Robert Paule, said the man identified by state investigators as Joseph Javonte Washington had a gun and had used a knife earlier that evening in a violent assault and rape.

“Many attempts by law enforcement to de-escalate the situation using variety of non-lethal methods were unsuccessful and the suspect did not cooperate, Paule said in a statement on Thursday, 3 December.

The Minneapolis star tribune and St. Paul pioneer press reported that Dean was sacked following Saturday night’s shooting but the officer’s race wasn’t immediately known.

St. Paul police chief Todd Axtell said on Tuesday he took swift, decisive and serious action against the officer but said the state law precluded him from releasing details.

Axtell said the officer’s actions weren’t reasonable and necessary and that the officer failed to measure up to department standards.

Washington, who authorities said was naked and unarmed when he emerged from the dumpster remained hospitalized till Wednesday, he has been charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and assaulting an ex-girlfriend which led to the manhunt for him in St. Paul.

It wasn’t known whether Washington had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

The Minnesota bureau of criminal investigation said there were no weapons found at the site of the shooting or in the dumpster.

The body camera video released by the police showed that the officer attempted to coax Washington out of the dumpster and onto the ground, he gets out and an officer shouts Don’t run! before shots were fired.

