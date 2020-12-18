Jeremy Bulloch | Image: Getty Images

Jeremy Bulloch, best known for the role of the bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died. He was 75 years old.

The English actor died on Thursday at a hospital in London after years of living with Parkinson’s disease.

The announcement of his death was made on his website, noting he died “peacefully” despite battling complications associated with Parkinson’s disease.

“Jeremy died peacefully on 17th December 2020 following health complications, including several years living with Parkinson’s disease. He spent his final weeks in the wonderful care of staff at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, close to the house where he and his wife Maureen had lived together for more than fifty years. Maureen and two of his sons, Jamie and Robbie, were with him during his final days,” the statement read.

As the Mandalorian bounty hunter Boba Fett, Bulloch made off with a frozen-in-carbonite Han Solo in 1980s film The Empire Strikes Back, before zooming around the desert in a jet pack in the 1983 version of Return of the Jedi.

Boba’s appearances were brief but the character became a cult favourite and has even re-emerged in The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Billy Dee Williams, whose Lando Calrissian appeared with Bulloch in the films, said: “Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy.”

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, tweeted that Bulloch was “the quintessential English gentleman”.

He added: “A fine actor, delightful company and so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him.

“I will deeply miss him and am so grateful to have known him.”

Bulloch was born in Leicester and acted on a number of British TV programmes, including Dr Who, Crown Court, and Sloggers.

He also appeared in Bond films For Your Eyes Only and Octopussy.

Bulloch is survived by his wife Maureen and their three sons.