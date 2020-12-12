Consulting Producer, LBMM, Mr. Chris Ihidero (left); Nollywood actress and cast member, LBMM, Bimbo Akintola; Executive Producer and Producer, LBMM, Mrs. Blessing Amidu; Nollywood actor and cast member, LBMM, Patrick Doyle; Lead Animator and Director, LBMM, Bisi Adetayo at the private screening of Lady Buckit and The Motley Mopsters, at Genesis Cinema, Lagos, on Sunday, December 6, 2020.



The Genesis Cinemas, The Palms, Lekki, Lagos, was the place to be last Sunday as notable players in the country’s showbiz industry turned up for the exclusive screening of Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters.

Guests and fans were enthralled to meet the actors behind the voices of Nigeria’s biggest animated characters. The stars of the movies, Bimbo Akintola, Patrick Doyle, Awazi Angbalaga, Bola Edwards, Casey Edema, Oluchi Odii, along with 12 and 14 -year-old Jessica and Davids Edwards, and many more, delighted guests during the no-holds-barred ‘meet the cast and crew’ session of the screening.







After the screening, the film’s Producer and Executive Producer, Blessing Amidu, expressed her excitement at the reaction and responses from guests, “This is Nigeria’s first feature-length cinematic animation film! Watching it through the guests’ eyes was humbling. Their reaction to the scenes that we have laboured over was overwhelming. We cannot wait for the world to watch what we have birthed. You can tell that we are excited about the premiere this Friday.”







Nollywood actor, Bimbo Akintola and the voice of Iyabo Bozimo mentioned that the movie also provided her with a first, “This is the first time that I’ve enjoyed watching anything that I have portrayed. It was fantastic. I loved it.”







The movie, created entirely in Nigeria by Nigerians, was met with rounds of deafening applause. When it was time to meet the cast, most of the children at the screening were eager to find out about the possibility of a sequel. Consulting Producer, Chris Ihidero, responded in the affirmative, stating that there was more of the story to be told: “There’s still so much that is left to be told about the story of LadyBuckit and the Mopsters. Whether there’s going to be a sequel or a series, we will see. But this is not the last one.”







Mr. Evans, an enthusiastic father who attended the screening with his family, also shared his reaction to the 80-minute movie, “If every Nigerian does what the creative industry has done with this movie, this country will be extraordinary. LBMM is fantastic and an inspiration to every industry in Nigeria.”







LBMM’s production value is estimated at over $1 million. The movie premiered in Nigeria and internationally yesterday.

