Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

By Adeola Badru

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo said, yesterday, that Nigeria needs good leadership to tackle the security challenges confronting it.

He spoke while fielding questions from newsmen, after a courtesy call on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Obasanjo said the most important aspect of dealing with the challenges facing the country is leadership, adding that the myriads of challenges in the areas of security, economy and political instability are not new, but have taken a new dimension.

The former President said: “There are many challenges in Nigeria today. There are challenges of security, economy, and political stability among others.

“These challenges are not really new, except that they have taken a different dimension.

“But human challenges are meant to be solved or overcome by human beings which means that all hands should be on deck.

“I believe that the most important aspect of dealing with all the challenges we have is: one leadership, two, coming together, that is, all hands being on deck.

“We all have to come together. But then, there must be leadership to get everybody to work.”

When asked to comment on the calls for the sack of the service chiefs, the former President said: “I did not appoint security chiefs, how can I ask that they be sacked?

“If I have a fatherly advice for the security chiefs, I will not give them through the media.”

READ ALSO: Southwest PDP caretaker committee suspends chairman

Earlier, Governor Makinde commended Obasanjo for his efforts at national development, highlighting his various steps to transform and improve the state, especially in the areas of agriculture, security, education and health.

Makinde said: “We want to welcome you to Ibadan. We have done quite a bit to follow your footstep because the major areas of focus for the government of Oyo State are in the areas of health, education, agriculture, physical infrastructure and security. And agriculture for us is the only way to take Oyo State from depending on federal allocation.

“And that is why we are fixing roads to rural areas. That is also why we are turning some of the farm settlements into farm estates. There is one very close to your farm along Eruwa to Igbo-Ora road. I am sure in another one year and a half, by God’s grace, when we are commissioning that farm estate, we will come back to you to join us to commission the farm estate.”

Vanguard News Nigeria