Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has taken to social media to advise on the need not to use social media as a measuring tool for the true worth of a friendship.

The screen star stressed the need not to take relationships for granted as one needs to know there is a difference between social media friends and true friends.

According to her, maturity goes beyond social media and it should “never determine the strength of your friendship.

She shared;

“Don’t take good relationships for granted. Don’t take people for granted. You may not communicate everyday but don’t take them for granted. Social media should never determine the strength of your friendship. If you were true friends, NOT following or posting should never be the very thing to destroy it. There is a difference between social media friends and true friends. Some ppl can’t tell the difference anymore. “She didn’t post my birthday on her page but she posted the other person’s own, that’s it. I am done with her, now i know those who truly love me.” Maturity goes beyond social media. Let love lead.”

