After schemes of political pundits for Yahaya Bello to take over Nigeria’s highest seat of office come 2023, the governor has said he does not want to be distracted by these calls stressing that he is focused on delivering his mandate of rebuilding Kogi State.

Coming at a time that the country seems to be facing insecurity at every angle, Mr Bello said his administration’s ability to curb insecurity in Kogi State as well as the massive youth empowerment going on, is what is endearing political leaders to call him to run for President – an opprtunity he describes as a distraction.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Nnogwu Sani Mohammed, at the ongoing security and economic summit of the Northcentral Governors Forum in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Mr Bello called for support to deliver his second term mandate of rebuilding Kogi State.

Bello said the issue of the 2023 presidency should not be put on the front burner and heat the polity and assured that he is focused on his mandate of improved security, economy, and youth employment.

Mr Bello, considered the youngest governor in Nigeria, was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...