Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

A KWARA State High Court in Ilorin has jailed Juwon Oladipo (23) for internet scam.

Oladipo is a Higher National Diploma I (HND) student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) sued Oladipo on a three-count charge of cheating and attempts to cheat, contrary to and punishable under Section 324 of Penal Code Law of Kwara State.

Oladipo pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar, in his judgment, said: “I have considered the totality of the evidence placed before me; the defendant’s plea; the exhibits tendered; testimonies of the sole prosecution witness, and I hold the view that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.

“This court finds you, Oladipo Opeyemi Juwon, guilty as charged. I hereby sentence you to three months’ imprisonment on count I with option of N100,000 fine, three months’ imprisonment on count two, with option of N100,000 fine, and three months imprisonment on count three with N50,000 option of fine.”

Abdulgafar said the sentence should start on December 23 in view of ongoing examinations at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, where the convict is a student.

He also ordered the convict to forfeit his mobile phones and restitute his victims.