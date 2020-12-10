By Abdulwasiu Olokooba

Fear students, the fact that you are struggling does not guarantee a promising future. Forget about ‘Ten Years Later’ in Nollywood movies. You will still suffer in decades to come if you lack focus.

Reason? We have clueless leaders and greedy lecturers. Prolonging our stay on campus is not really a problem. My worry is if I am guaranteed a job after graduating.

Frankly, neither the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) nor the Federal Government is worthy of support. They lack empathy for students. For ASUU, they are also insensitive to the plight of junior lecturers who have no other means than lecturing when their monthly stipends were not paid by government because they were not captured on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Classes have been closed for more than eight months, hence, students should move on with their life. This is an avenue to think out of the box. You need to start creating something from nothing.

Forget being an undergraduate and start pondering on how to start living a meaningful life. See beyond your campus. Acquire skills and connect with people who can lead you to opportunities that will change your existence forever.

There was a time I called a friend to ask what he was doing since the moment we were chased out of school in March. He told me he had started learning shoemaking from a friend. I was pleased a medical student like him would see the reason to learn a craft.

He has humbled himself to try his hands on other areas of interest. It is certain in months to come, he would start his shoe-making business and start making money no matter how little .It is encouraging that he would be financially independent .

Though you need to have your certificate, skill acquisition is also of equal importance in present day Nigeria.

I urge students to acquire new skills and knowledge even without school because ASUU and the government are less concerned about us.Possibly, this strike may take longer than we would imagine. We should move on.