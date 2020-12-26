Kehinde OLULEYE

IN a few days time, we will all be bidding Year 2020 farewell. But a review of the tough year would not be complete without a mention of style celebrities who put their best foot forward in the year despite the challenges.

There is no doubt that the red carpet and the fashion scene have not been the same since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, some of our biggest celebs managed in one way or the other to add some colour to our lives. Their hot steps and colourful apparels kept the fashion scene alive even in the midst of the pandemic.

The style exploits of these men and women, on and off the red carpet dominated the newspaper pages, television screens and the social media!

Thanks to these men and women, our stylists, fashion designers, makeup artists and other support systems people were kept busy in spite of the pandemic. Their loyalty to the style scene provided young designers new opportunities.

The only major fashion show that took place in the year, from December 10 to December 12, was the Arise Fashion Week 2002, and it held virtually. Kenneth Ize emerged winner at the fashion week and won a cash prize of $100,000 while runners-up, Ré Lagos and South Africa’s Mmuso Maxwell, won $75,000 and $50,000 respectively. The theme of the event was ’30 Under 30: The New Stars’. Thirty designers were selected to participate in the competition. It also featured Campbell and Alton Mason. It was streamed to a global audience.

Also during the year, some make-up and cosmetic companies introduced their products to fashionable and beauty conscious Nigerian women. Notable Nollywood star actors and actresses, Shaffy Bello, Ini Edo, Biodun Okeowo, Mide Martins, to mention but a few, became the faces of fashion houses and beauty products. Some celebs like Mercy Aigbe, Tayo Sobola launched clothing labels, while Adunni Ade launched a range of beauty soaps.

Fashion designer Tolu Bally of 2207ByTBally and Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi of @nhn couture became the favourite fashion label of many celebrities in 2020. They clothed the likes of Ini Edo and Tiwa Savage among other superstars. These are fashion labels that specialise in couture and ready-to-wear fashion for women who place a premium on the principles of fashion like fit and functionality. Throughout 2020, these designers ruled the fashion scene with an ever-growing portfolio of prêt-a-porter and custom-made fashion items.

One major feature of fashion year 2020 was the unconventional suit dress. This classy piece was rocked on and off the red carpet within the year. Besides style, the choice of suit colours has since become a large industry. Nowadays, the suit dress does not have to be black or navy blue anymore. There are now so many alternatives.

This year, the off-shoulder trends also became one of the most-rocked styles in Nigeria. Fashion designers have churned out several natty off-shoulder outfits in diverse fabrics, styles and hues. The highly sought after trend has resulted in the recreation and modernisation of off-shoulder pieces. It is no wonder the trend is rocked by all and sundry.

Footwear of choice: sneakers and stilettos: After the 80s, the above named footwear disappeared only for them to reappear in 2020. They were easily the most sought after shoes the outgoing year. They are a must-have for women of style who need to look classy and different. They are everything you could want in a pair of sexy high heels, from strap sandals to peep toe and covered shoes.

Hair-wise: Celebs took their hair colour and style to the next level by going for some unusual colours and bounce this year.

Ready-to-wear was all the rage and the trend will continue in the New Year. Indigenous fabrics (adire, kampala, ankara) in diverse styles and hues were a major trend from January to December.

Below are some of our favourite Nigerian celebs who turned heads with their bold fashion sense and influenced fashion trends in 2020.