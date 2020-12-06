Adetoke Oluwo

Adire (Yoruba: tie and dye) textile is the indigo-dyed cloth made in southwestern Nigeria by Yoruba women, using a variety of resist-dyeing techniques. Among all these forms of art, Adire, which is common among the people of Egbaland in Ogun State, is probably the most reflective of its cultural origin. Abeokuta is said to be the capital of the Egba nation, and the Adire industry in Nigeria. Although the missionaries introduced the people to cotton in the 1850’s, cotton weaving, pottery and Adire are all traditional crafts of the Abeokuta people.

Adire are made by resist-dyeing which involves creating a pattern by treating certain parts of the fabric in some way to prevent them from absorbing dye. Clothes were made up of two strips of factory-produced cotton shirting sewn together to form a shape that was roughly square.

What better way to stay connected to your Nigerian roots than to tap into the colourful and exquisite fabric that is adire? Over the years, adire fabric has moved from its regal indigo foundation to a variety of textures, patterns and designs.

Several prominent Nigerian personalities have paid homage to adire fabrics that can be traced back to Yoruba women of southwestern Nigeria.

If you are considering rocking adire, here are some style tips to put in mind.

Adetoke Oluwo Omawumi | Photo – Pinterest Tiwa Savage Ini Edo Toke Makinwa Chioma Ikokwu Waje Ozinna Tolu Bally Sharon Ooja

Consider colors and patterns

Depending on your style, you can either go edgy or traditional. There is a dazzling array of rainbow-inspired hues to pick from.

Carefully curate your ensemble

Pair your adire with your other ensemble in whatever way works best for you. Your adire could be the top or the bottom or even what you rock from head to toe.

Accessorize appropriately

Subtle jewlrey works best for adire as there is already enough going on with the fabric. Think along the lines of hoop earrings, bracelets, single-layered necklaces and rings.