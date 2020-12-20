Kim Oprah | Image: Instagram/kimoprah

“Did you know that colours can brighten your mood?”

And a lively mood is what everyone needs this Christmas season. Imagine if you only see the world in black and white? Boring, right? That is what styling bright colours does to you and the people around you – it makes you look lively.

Denola Grey | Image: Instagram/denolagrey

But not picking or pairing the right colours can be a daunting challenge, you want to look good and admirable and not like a clown.

Coco Chanel once said, “the best colour in the world is the one that looks good on you.”

Inidima Okojie | Image: Instagram/inidimaokojie

Here are some simple tips on styling bright colours this season:



Go monochrome: If the concept of mixing completely different colours is seriously freaking you out, start with one colour, and really own it.



Complement: Stick with 2 – 3 colours, and choose complementary colours like pinks, oranges and yellows, or blues and greens.



White: White is a great equalizer for bright colours. Another great way to wear colour is to pair it with white.



Pair shades within the same palette: For example, an array of blues: teal, aqua, jade, midnight blue.

Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu | Image: Instagram/officialozo

Rita Dominic | Image: Instagram/ritadominic

Banky W | Image: Inastgram/bankywellington

Tacha | Image: Instagram/symply_tacha

Adekunle Gold | Image: Instagram/adekunlegold

Beverly Osu | Image: Instagram/beverly_osu