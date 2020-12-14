For almost a decade, the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has remained a pain to road users and an embarrassment to government. But, last week, fresh hope of completion appeared on the horizon for the almost-moribund project. This is because the road is set to exit the class of projects suffering from lack of funding, reports Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie .

For commuters and other stakeholders in the road transport sector, last week brought some cheery news – an end to their suffering on the acclaimed busiest road in the West Africa- the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Indeed, the reconstruction of the 126.5 kilometre road will cost the Federal Government N311 billion and has had a history of delays as a result of funding gaps. The road awarded to Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria, and Reynolds Construction Limited (RCC) Nigeria Ltd, in 2013, was reviewed in 2018 following increasing infrastructural development on the axis.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, spoke of government’s determination to ensure the delivery of the project as scheduled, by May 2022, despite dwindling financial fortunes of the government, insisting that notwithstanding the revenue shortfall due to drop in oil prices, funding would not stop the completion of expressway.

“Even with zero revenue, the current administration is committed to completing ongoing projects, including the 2nd Niger Bridge at a cost of N414 billion because of their strategic position to the economy of individual businesses and the nation’s economy,” he said.

Fashola, who spoke during an interactive town hall meeting with stakeholders, last week Saturday, at Ogere, Ogun State, hailed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to finance the project with the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), funded from the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) which ensures that projects have unfettered funding.

He said Section I of the project was the rehabilitation, reconstruction and expansion of Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway of about 43.6km, commencing from old-toll gate at Oregun/Ikosi-Ketu Lagos and terminating at Shagamu interchange in Ogun State. On Section II, he said “it is about 84 kilometres and starts from Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan,” and is being handled by RCC.

After listening to the submissions of traditional rulers, representatives of the three major tribes, civil society, state government officials, contractors and traffic regulatory agencies, Fashola appealed to tanker drivers and their owners to move their vehicles off the road to enable contractors complete their work on schedule.

“My appeal to owners of articulated vehicles is for you to leave the road immediately. Trucking and trailer operations are private businesses and operators are supposed to provide parking spaces for their fleet. You must plan your parking space; you cannot run your business at the discomfort of other people. We appeal that you move away immediately because parking on the highway is a violation of Highway Code. Government’s construction of truck parks should be taken as a robust assistance to the business. We also frown at road abuses by truck drivers who pour diesel and petrol on the highway, causing quick road degeneration. We are spending so much to build the roads and they don’t mind using the road as their mechanic workshop. Diesel and fuel are not good for asphalted roads that we are just constructing,” he added.

He further urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure the enforcement of traffic laws, as pouring of diesel and parking of trucks on completed sections of the road constitute traffic offences.

On the environmental impact of the work to surrounding communities, Fashola urged the contractors to ensure that remediation work was done on burrow pits and old roads damaged during the construction to ensure sustainability.

He also promised that works would soon resume on the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road and Lagos-Otta Road as funds for the projects have been captured in the 2021 budget.

Stressing the strategic importance of the highway, he explained that the highway was for interconnectivity and ease of doing business, hence, the need for stakeholders’ cooperation and sacrifice to ensure speedy completion.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director, Highways Construction and Rehabilitation of the Ministry, Mr. Olufunsho Adebiyi, said the Stakeholders Forum was organised to enable benefitting communities to see themselves as co-owners and to partner the government in achieving the project.

Adebiyi said the initial contract was only for the rehabilitation, reconstruction and expansion of Section l (Lagos to Shagamu interchange) and Section ll (Shagamu Interchange to Ibadan and also the rehabilitation of existing bridges on the road.

He hailed the decision of the President to establish the Presidential infrastructure Development Fund that ensures that projects we have agonised over have unfettered funding