Khartoum — Sudan government delegation which led by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk returned from Ethiopia, Sunday, after concluding fruitful talks.

Upon arrival in Addis Ababa, the delegation entered a joint meeting with the Ethiopian side, which was followed by a closed-door meeting that included the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk and his Ethiopian counterpart Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

The two sides agreed on a number of issues in the development of bilateral relations including the resumption of the joint borders committee and the Ethiopian Dam Negotiations during next week.

Sudan and Ethiopia. Also, reached an agreement on holding of IGAD Emergency Summit.