Dabanga Sudan — Start of investigations on June 3 Massacre

December 22 – 2020 KHARTOUM An independent national commission has started its in-person investigation on the violent dispersal by government forces of the protesters at the sit-in in front of the Sudanese Army General Command in Khartoum on June 3, 2019, causing the death of at least 127 demonstrators.

The investigation began with the questioning members of the military component of the Sovereign Council. The commission, headed by the human rights lawyer Nabil Adib, questioned Lt Gen Yasir El Atta, member of the Sovereign Council, for two hours in the presence of leading members of the commission. It is expected to investigate the remaining members of the military component in due course.

Sudan’s Chief Justice and veteran Supreme Court Judge, Nemat Abdallah, confirmed that the cases of three killed protestors, Ahmed El Khair, Hanafi Abdelshakour, and Ashraf El Tayeb, has been brought to the courts.

Tensions between military and civilian governance over USA bill

Disagreements between the military and civilian components of Sudan’s government resurfaced last week over a bill presented by the US Congress on Friday. The bill supports the democratic transition in Sudan and advocates tightening the monitoring of the Sudanese army, security forces, and intelligence services.

The bill requires the USA State Department to, among other things, submit a strategy that includes “an assessment of security sector reforms by the Sudanese government, such as demobilizing militias and fostering civilian control of the armed force”. The act also included the Defence Financing Bill and elements that allow the USA to financially support Sudan.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok took aim at the Sudanese military over its vast economic activities last week. He said these should be limited to the defence sector. “In today’s world, there is no place to hide,” he said and explained that financial transparency and accountability of companies related to the government and the military is a basic and imperative requirement, as it is not possible to manage the resources of the Sudanese people without it.

Sudan restricts travel over new COVID-19 mutation

Yesterday, the Civil Aviation Authority decided to prevent entry to passengers from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and South Africa following the emergence of a new, more infectious, strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and another one in South Africa. The ban starts today and is set to remain in place until January 5, 2021.

RSF kill university student in North Darfur

December 21 – 2020 TAWILA In North Darfur, a university student was killed by members of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Wednesday. A relative of student Imran Jaralnabi told Radio Dabanga that a group of RSF members, led by a captain, intercepted the student while he was riding a motorbike from Tina in Tawila locality to Karnoi.

Civil society orgs: Gov and SPLM-N rebels must negotiate for peace

December 19 – 2020 JUBA In a joint statement on Friday, 28 civil society organisations in South Kordofan and Blue Nile state called on the government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North faction, led by Abdulaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu), to return to the negotiating table in order to reach a lasting peace in Sudan.

Herders target farmers in Darfur and Kordofan

Kutum/Delling/Wali – A farmer was killed by militant herders in North Darfur this week, and a herder was killed and three others were injured in attacks by gunmen in South Kordofan. Activist Yahya El Khumus told Radio Dabanga that Mudasir Mousa was killed by herders who forcefully moved their camels and cows onto his farm.

Attorney General prohibits police brutality during peaceful protests

Sudan’s Attorney General, Tajelsir El Hibir, prohibited police forces from using bullets or tear gas against protestors during the March of the Millions which took place on Saturday. All bridges in Khartoum were closed by authorities from Friday evening until Sunday.

Ethiopian forces ambush Sudanese soldiers in El Gedaref

El Fashaga – Four members of the Sudanese army were killed last week in an ambush by Ethiopian forces near Jebel Abu Tuyour in El Gedaref’s El Fashaga, close to the border with Ethiopia. Fierce fighting also broke out in the areas of El Usra and Wad Arod in El Gedaref’s El Gureisha locality.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

Transitional Partners Council explained by Hafiz Ismail

Since Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, issued a decree to form the Transitional Partners Council (TPC) on December 1, it has been subject to many discussions and critiques. In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Hafiz Ismail explained the origins of the TPC and reasons for the controversy.

IMF: ‘Removal from terrorism list first step in debt relief’

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that the removal of Sudan from the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list eliminates one of the obstacles blocking debt relief. Carol Baker, head of the IMF mission to Sudan, said that Sudan cannot obtain new funds from certain international institutions until a settlement has been agreed upon.

Radio Dabanga’s editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.