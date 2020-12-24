The UN Security Council has ended the peacekeeping mission in Sudan, adding another international trait to Khartoum as it rebuilds from years of war and isolation.

The decision reached on Tuesday night via video conference means the The African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (Unamid) will cease to exist on December 31, bringing to a close 13 years of operations in what was once a war-torn region of Sudan.

The Security Council, the UN’s most powerful body, unanimously adopted resolution 2559 of 2020, which granted powers for protection of civilians in the hands of the Sudanese government.

It is a decision that fits part of Sudan’s continued acceptance to the international community.

On Monday, the US had formally restored the country’s sovereign immunity and lifted all sanctions imposed on Khartoum as a state sponsor of terrorism.

For Darfur, the move by the Security Council could close a horrid chapter on a part of Sudan where an estimated 300,000 or more civilians were killed in the war between rebels fighting for the rights of non-Arabs and militia allied to the government of Omar al-Bashir.