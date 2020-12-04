There have been recent issues going on around the social media, particularly twitter where young Nigerians joke about sugar dating. Sugar dating particularly means a relationship where an older wealthier person and a younger person (most likely in need of financial assistance) are in a mutually beneficial relationship. They were light hearted about the pros of being in a sugar dating relationship. We took that opportunity to discuss about this trending on our online TV platform “Chilling out with Faith” where our guest Shalewa was a team sugar dating while Faith a team relationship. The discussion got interesting and we decided to take it a little further, to the streets.

On the street, we decided to have an interview with young Nigerians and ask what team they stand for and why. It’s a good thing that Nigerians are becoming forth coming with issues like this; majority of the guys boldly went for team sugar dating and majority of the girls, team relationship. It makes one to wonder why the guys were so bold and forthcoming about sugar dating and even got hailed behind the scenes for their choice but the females were a little more reserved on sugar dating, even when it is clear that majority of the sugar dating stories tilt towards sugar daddy and sugar babies (females).

The team sugar dating gave us the advantages of being in sugar dating relationships like being ‘relassed and taking kiaruf’, enjoying the financial gains with no one to burden you with financial needs, freedom to move on anytime. Team relationship also gave the advantages of being in a relationship, building life together, having meaningful interactions with your age mate, being loved.

Whatever the case, we hope everyone is fine with their decisions, as long as they are not coerced into making it. We are in an era of, do what makes you happy.

We are going to be placing a poll here. We want to engage our viewers and see what they think about this. Team sugar daddy or team boyfriend, team sugar mummy or team girlfriend.