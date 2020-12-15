Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has travelled to the United States for medical check-up, leaving administration of the state in the hands of his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe.

He notified the House of Assembly that he would be away from December 13 to 29, 2020.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known while reading the governor’s letter to members.

“In my absence, the deputy governor would oversee the affairs of the state pending my return,” the letter read in part. Sule is handing over to his deputy for the first time since he took over the mantle last year.

