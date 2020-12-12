Sunday Faleye who broke into the consciousness of Nigerian football followers few years ago with his sterling performance has continued to soar.

The Austrian club FC Wacker Innsbruck player, believes in taking opportunities as they come, daring the consequences.

“Sometimes, life is all about risking everything for a dream that no one else can see but you. Dreams got no deadlines, so double up and work hard,” he stated in a recent post on his social media page.

Sunday Faleye, is a velvet-skilful Forward player who rose to become an international brand while playing for his country’s national team, Super Eagles.

The soccer star would have been a tailor today but for divine intervention.

Until his talent was spotted by former Nigerian international, Faleye was at one stage in his life enlisted as an apprentice with a local fashion designer. But fate had so much in store fore for him.

For being a huge influence in his fledging career and recusing him from Ajegunle suburb in Lagos, Sunday Faleye singled out Jonathan Akpoborie as his role model.

Hear him: “Jonathan Akpoborie is my role model, he supported my career and gives me a good platform to proof myself. He took me to Cowbell Football Camp, bought me kits and to crown it all, he is the one that gives me money to travel down for Shooting Stars trial, which led to my big breakthrough.

On his view of the year 2020 which was laced with casualties and pandemics, the Footballer says he is thankful for the gift of life and believes in brighter days ahead.

“2020, you are not in jail, you’re not in the hospital, and not in a grave. Thank God

The devil tries to tempt you with what’s already yours but wants you to have it now. Wait for the right time,” he hinted.

Vanguard News Nigeria