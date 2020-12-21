Tunde Liadi

Crotone’s Simy Nwankwo achieved some important milestones when he netted from the spot in the last minute of the first half of their 3-1 loss to Sampdoria in a Serie A tie on Saturday.

Nwankwo’s fourth goal of the season made him the leading marksman for the Rossoblu in Serie A with the strike being his 14th spread over three seasons of 2016-17 (3); 2017-18 (7) and the on-going 2020-21 (4) from 57 topflight matches.

He was holding the feat with Diego Falcinelli on 13 goals before his success from 12 yards against Sampdoria.

Besides becoming the Red and Blue’s leading scorer in Serie A, Nwankwo’s last weekend’s goal was his 50th goal for Crotone in all competitions – four goals behind the club’s all-time leading goals scorer, Andrea De Florio who scored 54 goals before his retirement.

Nwankwo who joined Crotone from Portuguese side, Gil Vincente at the beginning of the 2016-17 seasons has 14 goals in Serie A from 57 games; 34 goals in Serie B from 70, and two goals from seven Coppa Italia games. He has played 134 games for the Rossoblu with 50 goals and 10 assists.