Arsenal go into the North London derby today against Tottenham looking to resurrect their Premier League campaign. The Gunners are in need of a win and will no doubt find it tough to get one here against the league leaders.

Having had a confidence boosting win in the Europa League, they will feel better going into this game. With news of heated, clear the air style squad meetings emerging yesterday, it will be interesting to see what sort of team, manager Mikel Arteta selects here.

The team news is looking good for the most part apart from two major doubts. An injury that happened at the Wolves game has put David Luiz under the doubtful umbrella. Another player who might not make it is midfielder, Thomas Partey.

In recent games, the Emirates club have preferred to go with 4-2-3-1 formation and are likely to stick with the same setup. With Bernd Leno in goal, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney will man the two flanks.

With Luiz being a doubt, it opens the door for Rob Holding to come into the team. He will be partnered with Gabriel. The full backs will have a crucial role to play in this system, one that will need them to provide the width.

There are going to be no surprises in defensive midfield unless Partey is somehow fit enough for the game. But based on what we know, it looks like Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka will get another start. They will have to be at their best to pull through with a result.

With the kind of form that Spurs are in, the midfield plays an important role in setting the tempo, as well as stopping the opponents.

The midfield three we see in the attacking third will be similar to the one that played against Wolves. Willian will start on the right wing and on the opposite side, it will be Bukayo Saka. Joe Willock will be the most advanced midfielder, a role that the youngster has done well in recent games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who leads the line, will need to start scoring again soon. Arsenal must bring more creativity to their side than we have seen lately if they are to emerge victorious.

A lack of goals has been a real problem this term and Spurs have an excellent defence. But on a derby day anything can happen, so the Gunners must approach this match in a positive way.