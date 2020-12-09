With continued support and patronage from international oil companies and the Federal Government, indigenous firms would be able to improve their competence and deepen local content in the country, Group Chief Executive Officer, Solewant Group, Solomon Ewanehi, has said.







Speaking during the firm’s 20 years anniversary and open day, Ewanehi expressed delight with the achievements recorded so far by the company, adding that the firm would be intensifying its partnership to aid new product development.







He explained that the services of the company include line pipe coating, provision of bare pipes, custom coating and cathodic services, adding that their services are tailored towards the growth of the oil and gas industry in the country.







Ewanehi said the essence of the event was to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Group, regulations of NCDMB and NAPIMS as regards offering them platform to operate.

He thanked the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote and the Group General Manager of NAPIMS, NNPC, Bala Wunti for their continued support in supporting local firms to build their capacity.







He noted that the anniversary offers the firm to present its new products, services and business model, among others to the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry.







Commenting on its partnership, the GCEO said Solewant Group was partnering with Foreign technical partners such as, Shawcor Group of Netherlands, Kema Coatings of Canada, Vallourec of France, Anhuimeijia Group of China, among others.

“We are in partnership with Vallourec Group of France, for the provision of steel pipes and pipe coating solutions. Vallourec, one of the world’s largest manufacturers and providers of advanced seamless steel pipes, was founded in 1886. Vallourec owns Seremax Steel Welding and Fabrication Group Worldwide.







“Our Partnership with Shawcor Group is strong, the world’s largest provider of advanced pipeline coating systems, with 86 year’ experience; Shawcor Group owns Bredero Price and Socotherm Worldwide.







“We are currently expanding our Canusa heat shrink sleeves coating centre to manufacture made-in- Nigeria Heat Shrink Sleeves products in Nigeria here at our Solewant Industrial Area”, Ewanehi explained.







He said the firm’s competences lie in engineering, procurement and construction solutions, adding that that their services are beneficial in the area of quality, speed and availability. He urged the IOCs, EPCs and others to take advantage of the company’s products to better their lot.

“We offer a one stop asset development, Steel fabrication and protection solutions. Our facilities are the products of the Local content philosophy of the Federal Government and the new driving principle in the Oil and Gas Sector. We intend to prove this as an enabler to value – creation for the well-being of our Nigerian and global economy.