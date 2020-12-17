Another act of jungle was recorded in the city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, after a mob burnt one of two suspected armed robbers to ashes.

The armed robbers had robbed a man simply identified Adebayo Tobi in the city, making away with his phones and other valuables. It happened that fleeing suspects lost total control of the motorcycle they rode on, giving the mob an opportunity to pounce on them.

After robbing Mr Tobi at the Favours area of Bodija, Ibadan, the victim used his car to give the robbers a hot chase until they entered a pothole, lost control of the bike and fell off opposite the Oyo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, around the Secretariat-Mokola road.

Due to the impact of the accident, one of the robbers died on the spot, while the other who sustained injuries was hit with clubs and other weapons till he died. The mob then set his body ablaze.

Men of the state Joint Security Task Force, known as Operation Burst and the Nigerian Police, according to Nigerian Tribune, visited the scene of the incident.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Gbenga Fadeyi noted that effort was on to remove the corpses while investigation had commenced into the incident.

