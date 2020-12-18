A suspected armed robbery syndicate on the police‘ wanted list have been arrested in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The leader of the gang whose name was given as Sly Obo was arrested at the Calabar Bayside by a security team led by Mr Leo Inyambe, the Security Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade.

According to Inyambe, Sly and one of his members were arrested after security agents in the state collaborated with residents to launch a manhunt for them. He added that the information provided by residents of the Calabar Bayside Community was very helpful.

“A joint operation by my team with residents of Bayside Neighbourhood Security Services led to the arrest of a notorious armed robber and one of his accomplices,” Iyambe said.

The security adviser said the suspect and his gang carried out many armed robbery and kidnap operations in the state recently till they grew to become a thorn in the flesh of residents of Calaba South.

He said the arrested armed robbery suspects have been handed over to the police.

The Street Journal had reported that Operation Akpakwu recently launched in the state had arrested over 300 suspected criminals.

“During the launch of Operation Akpakwu, Governor Ayade handed over one hundred patrol vehicles fitted with cutting edge communication gadgets, ten power bikes and drones to the outfit.

“In essence, security agencies in the state now enjoy the benefit of technology surveillance from the sky,” Mr Christian Ita, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ben Ayade, wrote in a statement.

