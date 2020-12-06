By Polycarp Orosevwotu, Ughelli

The popular Igbudu Market was invaded at the weekend by suspected cult groups who left the scene with windscreen of four cars and property in the town hall destroyed.

The invasion which was said to be a renewed attack in the area had sent panic into the Warri community as residents around the market area were seen scampering for safety.

The four cars destoryed are Vensis with registration number: MM 564, – KJA, Honda Accord with registration number Bur – 23 AA, Camry with registration number KP-374 LH and Mersediz Benze 200.

One of the victims whose car was destroyed, Mr. Uko Kingsley, said he parked his car at the compound close to the community hall after off-loading his goods and entered into the market and in less than five minutes, he was informed that the windscreen of his car, Vensis with registration number MM 564 – kJA has been destroyed.



He said he did not know the direction the boys came from neither he knew any of them, adding that he only waited for a while for the situation to come down before he could see the car.

He lamented a situation where such level of destruction could take place when soldiers are stationed in strategic positions to guard the market.

Uko said, “l wonder how such damage could be done when there are soldiers in the market, this development had shown that the market needs more soldiers on standby to avoid reoccurence.

“I do not see why people doing their legitimate business could be disturbed in this manner, when the market is government owned, so what warrant such level of destruction, too bad.”

Another victim, Oni Okezounu said he just parked his customer’s car not quite long in the compound and entered into the market and all of a sudden, he discovered that people were running and few few minutes later he was told that his customer’s car’s windscreen has been destoyed.

When contacted, the eldest man in the community, Hon. Power Bagor, he said he was not aware of the invasion that left four cars and community town hall property destoyed but however said he saw people running while he was seated by his house gate.

On his part, the President of Igbudu Market, Olorogun Clement Tevwaren, said the invasion of Igbudu Market by hoodlums suspected to be cult groups did not start today as it has been a recurring incident.

He said he has worked with his executive to ensure that soldiers in rhe market are on alert at all times to ensure those hoodlums are kept at bay but they kept on invading the market.

He said he has held several security meetings with the Warri South local government, Chairman, Hon. Michael Tidi and after one of the meetings, he swung into action, and the attack came down, thinking it was over until this recent attacks.

He alleged that the boys commiting these havocs are from the community and many of the people know them but their refusal to single them out for the necessary punnishment to serve as deterrent to others has made these invasion lingering.

He said all the efforts he is making to ensure peace is restored in the market has always been thwarted by these area boys whom we have not identified whether they are hoodlums or cult groups.

He callef on the Charman of Warri South local government area, the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to wade into this matter to find a lasting solution to the continuous raiding of the Igbudu market by hoodlums.