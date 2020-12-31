By Egufe Yafugborhi

Rivers State Police Command has disclosed that suspected cult leader, Bariya Timothy, was killed Tuesday night in a gang violence in Luubara, an Ogoni community in Khana Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the 35-year-old Timothy died in a supremacy battle with a rival gang, just as a resident in the community, Nwibani Barry, noted that two persons died in the clash.

Nwibani said: “The gunmen invaded the community at about 8 pm and went to a beer parlour near the market square where they shot at people.

“Timothy Baridapdo and Bariyaa died on the spot while two ladies, who sustained gunshot injuries, were taken to the hospital by the Divisional Police Officer, Bori Division.

“It was a cult clash between two rival groups leading to the death of one Bariya Timothy, 35yrs, a notorious gang leader whose gang is responsible for the attacks in Lubara Community and its environs.

“No arrest has been made. However, all hands are on deck to arrest members of both cult groups. The community is peaceful and all the areas are under close monitoring.”

Vanguard News Nigeria