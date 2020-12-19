Osagie Otabor, Akure

A suspected killer cultist belonging to ‘Eiye’ fraternity, Tolu Omojuwa, has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command.

Omojuwa confessed that he was involved in the killing of three persons in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area.

Speaking while he was paraded at the Ondo Police headquarters, Omojuwa said his group has been having clashes with ‘Aye’ fraternity in the community since 2017.

Omojuwa said he was not aware of the cause of the clash between the two cult groups.

He said he was arrested when he was invited for a ‘peace talk’ by leaders in the community.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami, said investigations were on to arrest other suspected cultists in the state.

He assured residents of the state of maximum security during the yuletide.