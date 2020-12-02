The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Otukpo, in Benue State, Yahaya Pawa, has been shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen suspected to be looters.







It was gathered that the DPO, a Superintendent of Police, was shot when he led a team of policemen to Otukpo-Icho to arrest suspected looters in the early hours of yesterday.







The suspects were alleged to be selling goods reportedly looted during the recent fire outbreak in Otukpo.







A source simply identified as Tony said some hoodlums seized the opportunity of the fire incident in Otukpo main market to loot shops, adding that the suspects were later found to be selling the stolen goods within the community.







“The lid was blown open when the suspects were found to be selling the stolen goods such as clothes and home utensils in the community. Residents decided to inform the police and a team led by the DPO embarked on a search operation in the early hours of Tuesday.







“In the process of arresting some of the suspects, they shot the DPO and ran away. The DPO is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Otukpo.”







The Benue command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, confirmed the report, saying the DPO was receiving treatment and in stable condition.







“It is true that Otukpo DPO was shot when he led a team of policemen on an operation. He was shot in the arm but he is in stable condition,” Anene said.