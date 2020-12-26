With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic currently hitting in Nigeria, the National Universities Commission, NUC, has directed all universities in the country to suspend academic activities immediately.

The commission directed Vice-Chancellors of universities not to allow any form of academic activities involving large crowds to be organized or hosted on their campuses, as part of safety guidelines and in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

In a circular signed by Chris Maiyaki, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the NUC, all schools were directed to close their classrooms and hostel accommodations, while conferences and seminars should be suspended.

It further directed that universities should remain closed during this intervening period, pending further directives by FG on the reopening of schools.

“Vice-Chancellors are to please note that the directive is part of the measures approved by Mr. President to mitigate the second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country.

“The affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home while those on GL 13 and above should strictly adhere to the extant preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing of hands and/or sanitizing of hands, wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors to offices,” the NUC said in a circular shared by Vanguard.

