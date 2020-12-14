Mandulo Ambrose Dlamini, Prime Minister of Eswatini, at the World Economic Forum on Africa in 2019.

Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa.

Government in collaboration with the family will keep the nation informed of subsequent arrangements.

May his soul rest in peace.

Themba N Masuku

Deputy Prime Minister

13 December 2020