Mandulo Ambrose Dlamini, Prime Minister of Eswatini, at the World Economic Forum on Africa in 2019.
Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa.
Government in collaboration with the family will keep the nation informed of subsequent arrangements.
May his soul rest in peace.
Themba N Masuku
Deputy Prime Minister
13 December 2020
