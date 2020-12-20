Potato pie | Image: Taste of home
This is the season for sweet potatoes. Instead of eating boiled and fried potato every time, you can switch up and try the sweet potato pies.
Sweet potatoes
Butter
Granulated sugar
Evaporated milk
Whole eggs
Egg yolk
Ground nutmeg, ground ginger, and cinnamon spice
Salt
Vanilla extract
Homemade unbaked pie crust
Method
- Preheat oven to 350 °F.
- Line the bottom of the pie crust with parchment paper, then add dried beans on top. The beans will ensure that the bottom of the crust does not rise.
- Bake for 5-6 minutes in the preheated oven, remove from the oven and let it cool.
- Rinse, peel, and cut the sweet potatoes into chunks, then add to a medium saucepan. Water should cover the potatoes at least an inch.
- Bring to a boil over high heat and then reduce the heat. Cook until tender and potatoes can be easily pierced with a fork – about 12 minutes or more depending on the size of the potatoes.
- Drain water and simmer for about 1 minute or until water has evaporated. Add to a mixing bowl, mash the potatoes using a handheld mixer.
- Next, add the remaining ingredients: softened butter, white sugar, brown sugar, evaporated milk, eggs, egg yolk, nutmeg spice, ground ginger spice, cinnamon spice, salt, and vanilla extract.
- Continue mixing until all the ingredients have been fully incorporated.
- Pour the filling into the pie crust and bake for about 40 minutes or until the top is nice and thoroughly browned or when a skewer inserted in the middle of the pie comes out clean.
- Remove and serve the top with whipped cream, pecan, and/or caramel sauce for a treat.
