The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described Nigerians’ reaction the kidnap of the Kankara students as “shameful”.

Hundreds of schoolboys were kidnapped from their school, Government Boys Science Secondary School, in the Kankara local government area of Katsina State by gunmen.

Following the kidnapping, President Muhammadu Buhari came under severe criticism on social media, particularly Twitter, where the hashtag #BringBackOurBoys trended.

At a press conference Friday, the minister said the action belittled the government and particularly the country.

“The reactions in certain quarters to the Kankara incident was shameful. Some Nigerians went as far as denigrating their government and country in the most uncouth and irresponsible manner.

“They simply threw decorum to the wind and allowed their emotions to take a better part of them. When disasters and tragedies strike, people come together. We hope the naysayers have learnt their lessons.

“And we hope those who have started trading and politicking with the hashtag ‘BringBackOurBoys’ can now go home, as our boys have been brought back, even before their dubious campaign could take off,” he said.

He, however, said the kidnap of the Kankara boys and the previous kidnap of students in Chibok and Dapchi is totally unacceptable.

“Our children should not have to go to school in trepidation. The federal government is doing everything possible to secure all our schools, and indeed all Nigerians. And we will not relent until all Nigerians can go to bed at night with their two eyes closed,” he said.

He attributed the release of the schoolboys to the importance that the Buhari-led Administration attaches to the security and safety of all Nigerians.

He pointed out that there is no government in the world that will not face the challenges of security at one time or another.

“No government in the world is immune to terrorist attacks,” he said.

“What stands any government out is the way and manner it responds to such challenges.

“For example, school shootings have been a recurring challenge in the United States. Between 2010 and 2020, almost 200 school children were killed and many more injured in various school shooting incidents.

“Needless to say that the world’s most powerful country suffered a tragic terrorist attack in September 2001 that claimed almost 3,000 lives. In France, between 2010 and 2020, 286 people were killed in various terrorist incidents. And in New Zealand, in March 2019, 49 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in ChristChurch, New Zealand.

“I have given these instances to support the fact that no nation, no matter how powerful, is immune to security challenges.”

He said the abduction of the Kankara school boys marked the second of its kind under this administration, coming after the unfortunate abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, in February 2018.

“Just like the good news from Kankara, all but one of the kidnapped school girls in Dapchi were rescued unharmed. And in 2014, 276 school girls were abducted by terrorists in Chibok, Borno State, out of which 112 remain in captivity, after this administration rescued over 100 of the school girls.

“Let me state here that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of these school abductions.

“But we also make bold to say that we have moved with speed and determination each time we have faced the challenge of school abductions, and the results attest to this.

“Each time this has happened, we have always accepted responsibility, rather than being in denial. And that has made all the difference in whether or not the abducted school children have been recovered.”

He assured that the government will not relent until all schoolchildren who remain missing from Chibok and Dapchi are rescued and reunited with their families.

“Irrespective of the security challenges that we as a nation may be facing at this time, they are not insurmountable. We can only appeal to those who are quick to politicise the issue of security to desist from such.”

While appreciating the efforts of the security and intelligence agencies for this great feat, he also thanked the governments of Katsina and Zamfara states, and indeed all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria.

He said the boys will undergo necessary medical tests before they are released to their families.

“We congratulate the parents and guardians of the 344 boys from Kankara, who will soon reunite with their children and wards. We congratulate the government and people of Katsina State, and indeed all Nigerians. Once again, we thank all our committed and patriotic security and intelligence agencies.”