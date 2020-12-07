Popular American talk show host, Wendy Williams has lost her mum, Shirley Williams. She passed away over the weekend at the age of 83.

News about her death broke after a family friend out up a picture of Mrs Williams and her longtime friend which reads,

“One of my granny’s best friends for 83 years passed away….Mrs. Shirley Williams. Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech on granny’s 100th birthday.

“Mr. and Mrs. Williams is truly what the kids now call #CouplesGoals May she rest peacefully and prayers to @wendyshow and the entire family. Fun Fact: She did not like to be called ‘Wendy’s mom’ that’s what she was just telling them not to say in the video,” the friend wrote.

Details about what led to her death is still unknown but it’s no secret that Wendy Williams was really close with her mother whom she would talk about often on her show or during interviews.

While shedding light one time, on some of the lessons she was taught growing up, Wendy even recalled her mother would often pick the cherry tops as they might increase the price of the fruit. Wendy explained that it was one way that a working-class family functioned to save some money.

Wendy began hosting her nationally syndicated television talk show The Wendy Williams Show in 2008. Prior to television, she was a radio DJ and host and quickly became known in New York as a “shock jockette“. She gained notoriety for her on-air spats with celebrities and was the subject of the 2006 VH1 reality TV series The Wendy Williams Experience which broadcast events surrounding her radio show. She was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2009.

She is an author and has written a New York Times best-selling autobiography and six other books. She is a businesswoman as well and has created product lines including a fashion line, a jewelry collection and a wig line. On her 50th birthday, the council of Asbury Park, New Jersey renamed the street on which she grew up, Wendy Williams Way.

