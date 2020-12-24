Aminu Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Wednesday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N176.7 billion into law.

Tambuwal, while assenting to the 2021 budget in Sokoto, praised the state House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget.

He said the lawmakers despite political differences were united in the development of the state.

“We share common objective of serving the state and this has facilitated the robust development of all the sectors,’’ he said.

The governor commended the legislative and judiciary staff, noting that all the arms of government were working harmoniously.

“Judiciary staff are discharging their duties accordingly’’ he said, noting that he had not for once received any petition against any judicial officer.

He said that was highly commendable.

Tambuwal assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to enhancing their living standards and called for their support.

The governor urged the people to continue to pray to the Almighty Allah to bring an end to the security challenges bedeviling the state.

He also urged them to collaborate with security agencies by exposing the activities of unpatriotic citizens.

Tambuwal enjoined residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, pointing out that the disease was real and that developed nations, in spite of their advanced healthcare systems, were battling with the pandemic.

Earlier, House Speaker Aminu Manya said the house scrutinised the budget and passed it as submitted by the executive “without addition or subtraction’’.

The governor had on Dec. 10 presented the budget proposal to the House of Assembly.

Tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Socio-Economic Emancipation,’’ the budget proposal was passed on Tuesday.

The budget provided for capital expenditure of N95.5 billion, personnel cost of N36.2 billion, overhead cost of N30 billion, interest payment on debt of N9.1 billion, pension and gratuity and public debt service of N4.2 billion and internal debt service of N1.6 billion.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria