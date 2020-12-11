Daily News

Tank farm operators reject planned N300m levy

The planned imposition of a N300 million levy on owners of Tank farms in Ijegun has drawn the ire of the operators, even as the operators list the seector’s contribution to the economy, MUYIWA LUCAS reports.

There is no love lost, albeit, for now, between the Lagos State government and the operators and owners of tank farms in Ijegun, a suburb of the state. Under the aegis of Ijegun-Egba Tankfarm Owners and Operators Association, the group is challenging a N300 million levy imposed on each company by the Lagos State government for regularisation of drawings.

According to the association, the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Idris Salako, at a stakeholders meeting on September 20, 2020, had accused operators and owners of the tank farms of operating illegally in Lagos State. It also alleged that members of the association do not pay any taxes, charges or fees to the Lagos State Government, including that their operations have destroyed infrastructural facilities within their operational areas. The commissioner was also believed to have threatened to immediately shut down Tank farms.

In a swift reaction, the Secretary of the Ijegun Tank Farm operators, Eshiet Eshiet, these statements have, to say the least, painted the operators of Tankfarms in very bad light, hence the need to make some clarifications in respect of its members’ operations.

According to the association, tankfarms at Ijegun have individually and collectively, expended over N2 billion in tackling some pressing infrastructural deficits and challenges within the corridor of operations and cannot incur further costs for regularisation that had been applied for in 2014. The association further noted that threatening to shut down their operations, which play a very pivotal part in petroleum distribution in Nigeria, accounting for 35 percent national petroleum product distribution is counter-productive.

Giving a breakdown of its intervention initiative, Eshiet revealed that in April,  2019,  the  association  awarded  a  contract  for  the  rehabilitation  of  the  entire  stretch of Marwa Road and reconstruction of Pioneer Road to Sappers Engineering Co Ltd (Nigerian  Army  Engineers)  at  the  cost  of  N500,343,994.37. It listed the work scope to include the  rehabilitation  of  all  portions  of  Marwa  Road,  reconstruction  of  failed  drainage,   desilting   the   drainage   etc.   On Pioneer   Road   the   scope   included the reconstruction  thereof  with  re-enforced  concrete,  reconstruction  of  the  drainages  etc. Sappers Engineering Co. Ltd (Nigerian Army Engineers) was chosen out of four Bidders based  on  their  outstanding  competence,  expertise,  discipline  and  trust,  in  order  not  to  compromise standards. There was also an extension of the scope of work to cover Old Ojo Road from Finiger to Dantata Junction at an additional cost of N70,000,000.00.

Aside from the aforementioned interventions, the statement revealed that between 2018/2019, Wosbab Energy Solutions Limited, a member of the association, undertook the grading of Folarin Road and construction of culverts at the cost of N1,760,000.0012; from 2015/2019   the    Association expended   over   N15,000,000.00   for   palliative works on Marwa Road at several collapsed portions, especially after heavy rainfall.

Prior to commencement of operations, Eshiet said Stallionaire Nigeria Limited, a  member  of  the  association,  constructed the  access  road  at  the  cost  of  N64,200,000.00.14. “It  is  worth  mentioning  that  Emadeb  Energy  Services  Limited  in  May  2018  equipped  an  Information  Technology  Class  with  modern  computer  systems,  internet,  generator  and  accessories  at  Ijegun-Egba  Primary  School,  Satellite Town, Lagos State. In  2020,  in  the  storm  of  the  pandemic,  the  association  donated  and  made  available  palliatives  to  the  community  to  cushion  the  effect  of  the  hardship  experienced at that time. These are just a few of the interventions that the association and member companies have undertaken to address the infrastructural deficits, environmental challenges and other CSR within the Ijegun axis,” Essiet said.

Legality

Eshiet revealed that contrary to the Commissioner’s remark, all members of the association are duly  licensed  and  authorised  by  the  Department  of  Petroleum  Resources  (DPR)  to  operate  Petroleum  Storage  Facilities  (Tankfarms)  at  Ijegun  and  have  all  requisite  permits,  licenses  from  all  appropriate  agencies of government to construct, own and operate Tankfarms, as well as engage in oil marketing and petroleum product distribution operations. He further said that member companies have their facilities mostly on the  shoreline  of  the  Ojo  Creek  Channel,  with  a  considerable  distance  to  community  houses  and  were  granted title  by  the  Land  registry,  Federal  Ministry  of  Lands  and  Housing  to  use  same  for  industrial  and/or commercial purposes.

“The cluster our members occupy was a wetland, of which rigorous sand filling and shoreline protection were undertaken at great cost, thereafter pilling in line with best practices to sustain the structures thereon.  Regarding the regularisation of our members’ drawings with the Lagos State government, in 2014, our members through the association applied for regularisation. The government, at the time, was not keen at regularising same. Recently, when the government asked our members to submit documentations for  regularisation,  all  our  members  complied.  But to our greatest shock, each company is arbitrarily charged approximately N300 million,” he said.

Infrastructural outlook

According to the statement, the environmental  outlook  and  challenges  were  apparent  on the association’s entry  into  the  Ijegun  Shoreline for members to develop their respective facilities. He said the area was a wetland, without access roads.  However, Eshiet noted, members’  commitment  to  improve  the  environment,  safety  and  infrastructural  deficits  within the Tankfarm cluster and environ, made the association to undertake several collective projects and actions  with  a  view  to  addressing  some  of  the  infrastructural  deficits. He said the association has  since 2013 been responsible for the maintenance, rehabilitation of  Marwa Road and sections of old Ojo Road, the reconstruction of Pioneer Road and other roads within its operational environment.

Impacting the economy

Eshiet insists that Tankfarm operations have contributed immensely to the national economy by way of revenue through taxes, levies and charges to the Federal and State governments, as well as the local governments where the storage facilities are located.

Regarding payments to Lagos State Government, he submitted that the members of the association pay the following taxes, charges and fees to the state government: Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency (LASAA); Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA); Lagos State Government-PAYEE; Lagos State Government Development Levy; Radio and Television License Fees- Local Government; Land Use Charge; Wharf Landing Fees Collecting Authority; Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

“From the above mentioned payments, it is very sad and embarrassing for the Hon Commissioner to publicly say that the Tankfarms do not pay taxes, charges and fees to the Lagos State government,” he concluded.

