A tanker fire accident at Agboro area of the Lagos Ibadan Expressway has caused a major gridlock along the axis.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at Magboro Bus-Stop, Outward Lagos.

While motorists were held up in the gridlock some commuters resorted to trekking to their places of work.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that emergency service from firefighters arrived early preventing further escalation of the fire from the accident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has therefore advised motorists planning to use the Lagos Ibadan expressway corridor to adequately plan their trips and use alternative routes where possible because of the gridlock caused by the lone incident.

See photos from the accident…