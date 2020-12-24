An 18-year- old boy identified as Rufai Usman, was on Thursday morning, crushed to death by a fully loaded petrol tanker in Lokoja, Kogi State.

It was gathered that the petrol tanker lost control when its brakes failed and fell down at Felele junction, a development that led to Rufai’s death.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred around 8 am when people were struggling to board taxis that will convey them to their places of work.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the victim whose mother fried beans cake (Akara) was assisting his mother to take items needed to the junction ahead of her arrival when the truck failed brake and killed him on the spot.

Rufai was said to have just secured admission into a national diploma of Kogi State Polytechnic but was yet to resume due to covid-19 pandemic.

The victim’s mother, 41, was said to have faint when heard that a tanker had just crushed her whom she had been struggling to train in school.

A resident of Felele community, Mr Moses Ajayi, lamented that the persistent accidents at the Felele area was becoming unbearable, and appealed to the government to find a lasting solution.

“It is unfortunate that Felele has become a centre of motor accidents where vibrant people lose their lives. This year alone more than five major accident had occurred where many lives were lost.

“In fact, if I have the means I will relocate from this area because this recurrent accidents in this area are fearful and worrisome,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...